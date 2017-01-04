Lukes pushes for zero tolerance road safety policy in Winnipeg

Janice Lukes knows what it's like to lose a loved one on the road.

That’s partly why the St. Norbert councillor is urging on her peers to make Winnipeg's roads safer.

"My dad died in a car crash. An 18-year-old kid also died in the same car crash. Could it have been prevented? Probably," Lukes said.

“I’ve got three boys, three 14-year-olds. I’ve got a real vested interest in road safety."

Next week, she will call on the public works committee to implement a city-wide road safety strategy. She also plans to ask that department staff study the best practices in other cities, such as those inspired by Vision Zero – a Swedish approach to road safety that has seen a dramatic decrease in fatalities.

Essentially, it operates on the belief that road deaths are preventable through better design, education and management.

“With the interested levels of carnage that we’re seeing on the roads, with the increased distracted driving, with marijuana being legalized, with our aging population, we need to be doing everything we can to look at improving road safety,” Lukes said in an interview Wednesday.

“If it means sending off some people to study it for awhile, we need to be doing it.”

Manitoba Public Insurance says its preliminary figures show 109 people died on provincial roadways in 2016 – an increase from 78 deaths in 2015.

An example of a road design using Vision Zero principles would be building a pedestrian island at the halfway point of multi-lane roadway, Lukes explains.

She will host a forum on the internationally-acclaimed road safety approach Jan. 30.

She points out that both the provincial and federal governments have recently taken steps to place more focus on road safety and that the city should follow suit.

Committee chairman Coun. Marty Morantz, however, says there are road safety practices already in place and questions the need to formalize these efforts into a comprehensive policy.

He also points out the city’s efforts already follow Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025.

But Lukes said a long-term plan – like the 2011 Transportation Master Plan or the $334-million cycling and pedestrian strategy – would better guide the city hall.