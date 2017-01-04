Winnipeg police report first homicide of 2017

News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have reported the first homicide of 2017.

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2017.

Officers found a man lying on the road near Thames Avenue and Watt Street on Jan. 3, after responding to a report of gunshots.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service sent the victim to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

