Winnipeg police report first homicide of 2017
Winnipeg police say they found the man lying on the road near Thames Avenue and Watt Street.
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2017.
Officers found a man lying on the road near Thames Avenue and Watt Street on Jan. 3, after responding to a report of gunshots.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service sent the victim to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on this shooting can call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
