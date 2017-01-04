Retro Rhythm Review dares you to dance at the Good Will this weekend

The essential 4Rs this weekend? Retro Rhythm Review returns.

The beloved Motown-cover band from Winnipeg packed the Kings Head Pub every second Friday during the early 2000s. Now they’re rehearsing for two rare reunion shows at the Good Will Social Club on Friday and Saturday.

And although they’ll be playing new stomping grounds, no one can forget the way their dance parties used to shake the second floor of the Kings Head, including bass player Daniel Jordan.

"The first time we ever played Bohemian Rhapsody in its entirety… the bar downstairs had all the glasses hanging from the roof, and several of them started to fall. The floor was flexing," he said.

After their last public performance on New Year’s Eve in 2011, Jordan has been trying to get the full 10-piece band back together, with no luck. Their busy and diverse music careers lend more to globetrotting than at-home jamming.

"Never in a three-week period over the holidays have more than six people been available on the same day. Then suddenly there were two nights where everybody was going to be in town, which was shocking," said Jordan, the self-proclaimed traffic director of the stage.

"I think with 10 people on stage, there’s 10 really unique personalities," said singer Sol James. "We had all these dances and everyone was kind of featured in their own way.

"I think the show was never boring. We got really good at being a well-oiled machine and going kind of seamlessly through our set so people didn’t have a chance to stop dancing."

James moved onto playing solo gigs and is part of soul-revival band, the Solutions. Jordan plays with local folkies Red Moon Road and nearly every other bandmate has also taken up with a new group, occupying real estate in Royal Canoe, Sweet Alibi, the Bros. Landreth and the Dirty Catfish Brass Band, among others.

Singer Rayannah has been touring the globe as a solo artist and will jet off to Germany to perform the day after the Retro Rhythm Review reunion.

When the group got together in 2007, it was supposed to be for a one-off gig accompanying Jordan’s uncle Peter Jordan (aka Rocki Rolletti) for a show at The Forks. But having enjoyed performing together so much, they stuck with it.

At the time, Rayannah was 17 years old and "technically couldn’t play the bar gigs, but you know, you make things work," she said, with a laugh.

Now, most of the time when she crosses paths with old friends it’s in airports while on tour, she said, adding she's looking forward to spending a week rehearsing and catching up properly.

"Of course we’re doing it for the fans of the music, but we’re also totally doing it for ourselves," Rayannah joked.

"I’m excited to just feel the nostalgia and sort of bask in it, revisit this old music and be with my family again," said James. "I think the kind of music that we play is timeless. In my opinion, it’s the best dance music that was ever made."