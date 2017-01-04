Cold snap a reminder 'the need is always there' for Winnipeg's homeless

The giving season was good to Winnipeg’s homeless and poor who rely on downtown shelters.

But while holidays have ended, the recent cold snap reminds us that winter has not.

For people without a home, a cold spell is a “horrendous experience,” according to the Siloam Mission's chief executive officer.

“December is always a high month in terms of donations, and then come January unfortunately it tends to scale back," said Garry Corbett, adding a call for continued support as “the need is still there.”

"People forget about the giving season.”

Corbett explained that “no one is to blame” for the annual goodwill lull following the holidays, but “people just tend to forget there are poor in January, February, and March.”

When shelters downtown are at capacity on nights dipping below -30 C, their budgets are stretched thin and they “still have months to go.”

During what he calls a "wicked cold spell," Corbett invites Winnipeggers and Manitobans to keep giving.

Whether it's money, volunteer hours, warm clothes or other essential items, he said the need is always there.

Apart from the post-season lull, Corbett said every year, “from Thanksgiving to Christmas,” he’s impressed and touched by the generosity shown to Winnipeg’s most vulnerable citizens through donations.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, Winnipeggers and Manitobans are the most charitable individuals in Canada,” he said. “We’ve asked for clothing, warm clothing, toques, mittens, scarves, boots… (they’ve) stepped up and provided for us.”

And in turn, Siloam has been equipping folks in need, helping them find warmth in a cold, brutal winter.

Corbett said every donation helps, and they have come in many shapes and sizes.

Some families provided hundreds of sandwich lunches, restaurants sponsored meals or arranged to donate one pizza for every pizza ordered, and dozens of people donated their time during the busy holidays.

Monetary donations range from significant corporate sponsorships worth thousands of dollars to “little boys and girls donating piggy banks.”