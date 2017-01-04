Fire up your shovel: Snow fort building contest launches in Winnipeg

Time to throw down the insulated gauntlet.

One Winnipeg family with a penchant for turning snow piles into snow palaces has launched a month-long snow fort building contest.

Barret Davies said he and his son Dexter, 10, have been making forts in their North Kildonan yard for years, and there’s just something very “Winnipeggy” about the annual tradition.

“It’s a fun activity for us to do together,” Davies said, adding “there’s lots of building material around.”

So when Davies and his wife Lorena Villalobos launched a new business in the middle of a blizzard—a crowd-sourced retail delivery service called Bring It Now—the idea for the great snow fort build-off was hatched as both a positive spin on the oft-loathed white stuff and a “minimal marketing” tool.

“Lots of people are already building their own, so I figured why not add a little extra incentive… why don’t we do a contest and see what other people come up with,’” Davies said. “Who doesn’t love a good snow fort?”

The contest invites families to upload pictures of their fort (built on their own property) to the Bring it Now Facebook Page, name their creation (because every good castle needs a name), and whichever fort receives the most votes will win a custom trophy and Bring It Now vouchers.