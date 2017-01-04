Wise Up Winnipeg still contesting 'know your zone' tickets

Despite a new app and the best intentions of a moustachioed grader and grinning plow, critics say problems persist with the city’s “know your zone” ticketing practices.

“Nothing has changed,” said traffic safety advocate and Wise Up Winnipeg founder Todd Dube.

He said the primary concern for members of his group is that the city continues to issue tickets "without erecting the temporary parking restriction signage" required by the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

That’s a position Dube has defended in appeal court, but not one he feels the city has properly addressed as members report the signage situation remains unchanged.

Last winter the city acknowledged thousands of tickets issued since 2011 were not HTA compliant because the ticketing occurred outside of HTA approved hours, leaving Dube’s beef with the signage deficit unaddressed.

“Thirteen months ago they said they can’t issue tickets outside of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., however they split that off and continue status quo within that time frame,” Dube explained.