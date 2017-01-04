Wyatt calls for council meeting on snow clearing in Winnipeg

Coun. Russ Wyatt wants senior bureaucrats to explain what he calls "slow" sidewalk snow clearing in Winnipeg.

The Transcona councillor has requested that Mayor Brian Bowman and city hall's chief administrative officer, Doug McNeil, hold a closed-door meeting to bring councillors up to speed on on this winter's snow plowing operations.

“We’ve got a problem when it comes to the snow removal, specifically a lot of concern when it come to the sidewalk removal," he said Wednesday, adding he's fielded countless complaints from residents.

He says there are examples of regional roadways being cleared, but the adjacent sidewalks are still being buried under a mountain of snow.

The snowfall amount in Winnipeg totalled 68.8 centimetres in December, according to Environment Canada.

Mayor Brian Bowman has asked residents to have patience with city crews who have been working around the clock to clear roads, sidewalks and back lanes.

“Mother Nature throws a lot at us in winter and the last four weeks have been no exception," he said Wednesday

“This is three times the normal amount of snow fall in the month of December than we’re used to, and we are dealing with historic volumes of snow.”

Bowman added there are more than 400 pieces of snow clearing equipment currently at work.

Wyatt, however, argues there are far fewer sidewalk clearing machines, which is problematic.

He also observes somewhat of an operational slowdown since the second wallop of snow arrived Christmas Day.

“Are they going slow because of budget, mechanical, technical problems?"

“There’s obviously something taking place," he said.

According to a city release issued Wednesday, plowing crews continue to focus on removing snow and ice packed onto priority one and two streets, as well as sidewalks.

The release says 30 pieces of sidewalk clearing equipment were in use Wednesday to open up sidewalks and other trails.