Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, Jan. 6-8

Musical dream team

Based on an actual meeting of four major-league musicians, the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre’s latest production features tunes from classic rock’s elite. Million Dollar Quartet spotlights one night in 1956 when Sun Records founder Sam Philips brought together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis for an impromptu riff. The musical runs until Jan. 28 at RMTC (174 Market Ave.).

Last chance for Nonsuch

Not ready to let go of the holidays yet? Stop by the Manitoba Museum over the weekend for a trip back to the Christmas era of 17th-century England while exploring the Nonsuch Gallery. It’s the last chance this season to sneak a peek at the cargo hold of the massive replica of a ship that sailed the Hudson Bay. Visiting hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

First First Friday of the year

The monthly Exchange District free-for-all is back for 2017, welcoming curious onlookers inside galleries, artists’ studios and stores until late on the first Friday night of each month. A few new art shows open Friday, including a solo exhibit of drawings and prints by Montreal-based artist Jeanette Johns, "To step is to rise" at Lisa Kehler Art + Projects (171 McDermot Ave.) and an exhibit of indigenous beadwork, “The Life of Beads” by Maureen Matthews at MAWA (611 Main St.).

Snowshoe Saturdays… and Sundays

Only in Winnipeg, perhaps, could you find two regular snowshoeing events to attend. On Saturdays, Fort Whyte Alive hosts a guided snowshoe tour from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Admission is free, while snowshoe rentals cost extra. On the first and last Sunday of each month, the Living Prairie Museum will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (weather permitting) with snowshoe rentals on site.

Dancing with depth