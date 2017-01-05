Design firm eyes revival of 1920s Winnipeg winter carnival

A local design firm hopes to bring the energy of the 1920s back to Winnipeg by resurrecting a winter carnival that once stood outside the Manitoba legislature.

Jason Syvixay, an HTFC Planning & Design planner and former staffer with the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, says he's in preliminary talks with different local groups about how to get more people outside in the winter.

One of the ideas that emerged was to bring back a winter carnival—which featured a giant skating rink––on the legislature grounds in the 1920s.

“We know that Winnipeg has really received a spotlight when it comes to winter tourism and more and more out of province visitors are looking to Winnipeg for our attractions in the winter,” Syvixay said on Thursday.

“Memorial Park would be fantastic for something like a winter ice rink.”

Because old, grainy photos of the carnival were recently shared on social media, Syvixay thinks there's appetite for a modern-day version of the event.

Multiple groups and sponsors would first have to get on board with the project, Syvixay added, saying the hope is to launch the carnival next December or January 2018.

“This is an opportunity to hear from the public because it is so preliminary," he said. "We’d love to hear from people.”

Stefano Grande, executive director with the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, is keen to help fund the revival of a winter carnival.

He says the demand for winter programming and tourism is growing, citing much of that market is made up of millennials who crave unique experiences in their city.

“We believe our downtown’s ready for more events in the wintertime,” Grande said.

Glen Manning with HTFC Planning & Design believes the addition of more winter events, like a carnival or ice rink outside the legislature, would nicely complement the activities already taking place at The Forks.