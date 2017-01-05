News / Winnipeg

Millennium Library closed after man rushed to hospital in critical condition

Police responded to the call at 1:25 p.m. on Thursday.

The Millennium Library closed on Thursday afternoon following an

Metro file

The Millennium Library closed on Thursday afternoon following an "incident" that's under police investigation.

Winnipeg police are investigating a "serious incident" at the Millennium Library downtown, after a man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police responded to the call at 1:25 p.m. on Thursday. They say the library will be closed for the rest of the day.

More to come.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...