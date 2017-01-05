Millennium Library closed after man rushed to hospital in critical condition
Police responded to the call at 1:25 p.m. on Thursday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police are investigating a "serious incident" at the Millennium Library downtown, after a man was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police responded to the call at 1:25 p.m. on Thursday. They say the library will be closed for the rest of the day.
More to come.
-
View from the 300s
It's time to bring the world juniors back to smaller markets
-
View from the 300s