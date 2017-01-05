Teen charged in Winnipeg's first 2017 homicide

Winnipeg police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect following the city's first murder of 2017.

Tyler Kirton, 25, was found lying on the roadway in the area of Thames Avenue and Watt Street on Jan. 3. Police say they responded to reports of gunshots at around 9:55 p.m.

Kirton was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His sister, Raina Scott, has started a crowd-souring page to raise $8,000 for the funeral costs.

The page describes Kirton as, humble, giving and hilarious.

"He went out of his way to protect his family, including all of his brothers and sisters and both parents," it reads. "Whoever knew Tyler all had the same opinion, you couldn't help but love him because there was never a time he wouldn't make you laugh."