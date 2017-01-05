Jones on Jets: Winnipeg's road to playoffs paved with every little point

“Survival.”

That’s how Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice summed up the first half of the Jets’ 2016/17 season, which officially concluded with a 4-1 win in Florida Wednesday night.

The victory followed another in sunny Tampa, and the back-to-back wins have set the Jets record back to .500—at 19-19-3, their wins now match their losses and they’ve got 41 points on the year.

It isn’t great, but the road to this point hasn’t been easy on them.

The Jets began the season as one of the league’s youngest teams. As the team's list of injured players grew, the Jets became even younger with consistent call-ups from the Manitoba Moose.

Throw in some bad bounces, bottom-feeding special team performances, veteran goal droughts and statistically just-passable goaltending and there was plenty for the Jets to endure.

The question now, sitting at .500 at the mid-way point, is whether the team “survived enough,” as Maurice put it, to be in the playoff race.

“We have to put a push in the second half to get back into the mix, but I believe we’re close enough to do that,” Maurice told reporters after Wednesday’s game.

Statistically speaking, coach could be right.

Despite being unable to string together wins, the scrappy, hit-and-miss Jets are technically within reach of the postseason—barely.

To look at it deeper, handy websites like sportsclubstats.com calculate each team’s odds of making the playoffs by holding the season-to-date win/loss history up against countless weighted simulations of the remaining schedule.

Given the opportunity to win or lose every remaining game in myriad combinations, the team is then given a percentage of simulated seasons in which it makes or does not make the playoffs.

Those odds and how they change moving forward can be predicted. They adjust based on future wins and losses, or how well the team makes that “push in the second half” Maurice talked about.

On Thursday, sportsclubstats.com calculates the Jets have a 22.5 per cent chance of making the playoffs, or did so in 22.5 per cent of the website’s simulations of the rest of the season, but that doesn’t really tell the whole story.

The Jets have 41 points after 41 games, and there are 41 games remaining. If the first half of the season was about survival, the second half of the season has to be about winning.

There are many, many ways for the Jets to miss the mark. In any simulation run in which they finish with less than 80 points (17 more wins, minimum) there’s no chance they will make the post-season.

To even have a hope, the Jets need to get out of survival mode, and simply win more in the second half.

Matching their first half pace will equal just slim playoff chances at best (0.3 per cent), and another team making a stronger push (such as wild card rivals Vancouver, Dallas or Los Angeles) could send Captain Wheeler and the boys to the golf course early.

In order to defy being derailed that way in the last 41 games, the Jets need a record of at least 20-15-6, which would give them only a 16.3 per cent chance of making the playoffs at season’s end based on the sportsclubstats.com simulations.

But 21-14-6 comes with 41.5 per cent odds, and 22-14-5 earns them a whopping 50 per cent chance. (Really just check out stat sites like this, you could daydream about the scenarios all day).