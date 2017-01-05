Is there any political will to fix the 'weak link' in Winnipeg's snow clearing?

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman says he’s “open” to the idea of spending more on improving snow-clearing in the city to make sidewalks, bike lanes and walking trails more accessible during winter.

The catch? Bowman says it all depends on how much it might cost, which he doesn’t know given the fact that information is contained in a report on winter maintenance that will be reviewed this spring.

That makes his initial comment all well and good, but Winnipeggers frustrated with the city’s snow clearing efforts shouldn’t expect big changes for winter 2018 - an election year, let's remember.

Bowman added that any proposed policy changes would certainly tug at the city’s already tight purse strings.

So whether the city can afford to pay for bike lanes, sidewalks and trails to be cleared faster and more thoroughly needs to be weighed against the question: Can it not?

In 2015, city council approved a 20-year $334-million pedestrian and cycling strategy.

That means each year, councillors will funnel a pretty chunk of cash into building new bike lanes and walkways in order to make moving around our city easier and more enjoyable.

In 2016 alone, the city spent about $6 million improving our active transportation infrastructure and recently approved $5.7 million more spending this year.

In the next six years, the city will spend $32.7 million on building more walk- and bike-friendly amenities.

So what happens when this infrastructure sits buried under windrows and piles of snow for weeks and months at a time each year?

To be fair, this criticism is not just aimed at the city’s ongoing cleanup from the three recent back-to-back storms that left major sidewalks, let alone smaller pathways, blanketed in mountains of snow.

Coun. Janice Lukes says active transportation has long been a “weak link” to what she otherwise calls a top-notch snow clearing service.

She says policies around how routes are plowed and prioritized need an update given how much new infrastructure has been added to the city’s network over the past decade.

Just ask any cyclist how much they enjoy using bike lanes on an average winter day.

Their reply might be something like: “What bike lane?”

You might hear a similar reply from pedestrians who must navigate impassable sidewalks or anyone who wants to take a walk in the park on a wintry day. Meanwhile, the streets are mostly clear.

This value for money argument isn’t lost on Bowman.

Besides increasing the city’s stock of active transportation routes, the city is repairing million of dollars worth of roads and sidewalks annually, he says.

“We want to make sure that we’re getting the value for those investments the best we can,” Bowman said.

But like anything in life, Lukes says, doing a more detailed job will cost more.