News / Winnipeg

Youth charged in first homicide in Winnipeg in 2017, fatal shooting of man

WINNIPEG — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in Winnipeg's first homicide of 2017.

Police say the youth was arrested after a fatal shooting Tuesday night where officers found a man lying in the street.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim Thursday as Tyler Kirton, 25, from Winnipeg.

(CTV Winnipeg)

 

