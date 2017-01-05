Youth charged in first homicide in Winnipeg in 2017, fatal shooting of man
WINNIPEG — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in Winnipeg's first homicide of 2017.
Police say the youth was arrested after a fatal shooting Tuesday night where officers found a man lying in the street.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police identified the victim Thursday as Tyler Kirton, 25, from Winnipeg.
(CTV Winnipeg)
