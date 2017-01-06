Former Blue Bombers vice president named new Siloam Mission CEO

A familiar face is the new leader of a local non-profit that provides meals, shelter and hope to hundreds of Winnipeg's less fortunate every day.

Jim Bell, a former vice-president with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, has scored the top job at Siloam Mission.

"I do know... when it comes time to rally behind a cause, when it comes time to rally behind something that is truly meaningful and right into the depths of life, that Winnipeggers and Manitobans rally. And that's part of the reason I'm here," said Bell, who is a life-long Winnipegger.

"I look forward to working with the people in the building, employees -- as I say, my teammates -- and those who come to Siloam Mission each day, and I look forward to working with the community at large."

After volunteering with Siloam's capital campaign for the last few months, Bell is taking over the reigns from CEO Gary Corbett, who is retiring this month.

Bell is a chartered professional accountant and holds an honours degree in commerce from the University of Manitoba. He also earned the federal Conservative nomination in the Kildonan-St. Paul riding in 2015.

At a press conference, Corbett said he had a heart attack recently, which led to him re-evaluate his position.

Corbett said he hadn't planned the heart attack, just as Siloam's clients don't plan to be homeless.

"I realized as I was going through my recovery that it took a team to help me get back to full strength. And it's very similar to here (for) our folks who are going through homelessness and poverty. It doesn't take just one individual, it takes an entire team," Corbett said.

"I've come to the culmination of my career and I've been fortunate in other positions that I've held, but this has been without question the best."

Corbett said after retiring on Jan. 14, he'll become a volunteer at Siloam on Jan. 15.

Bell, who grew up in the West End, said the teamwork and community-building skills he honed working with the Bombers should help in his new role, despite the very new goals he's taking on.

"Here I'll be working with wonderful people who I can already see are committed to the task and so there are similarities, but yet a different focus. This is a gem within our community," Bell said.