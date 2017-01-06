Winnipeg health clinic to close at end of month doe to staff shortage: WRHA
WINNIPEG — One of Winnipeg's six QuickCare health clinics will be closing at the end of the month.
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says the lease at the clinic on St. Mary's Road will not be renewed.
Jeanette Edwards, a spokeswoman for the authority, says they are dealing with a shortage of nurse practitioners.
She says staff from the centre will be reassigned to the remaining five clinics.
Edwards says there are no plans to shut down any of the other facilities. (CJOB)
