Iowa snaps four-game losing streak with 4-2 victory over Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Zack Mitchell scored the go-ahead goal 1:26 into the third period as the Iowa Wild doubled up the Manitoba Moose 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Zach Palmquist, Alex Tuch and Mike Reilly, into an empty net, also scored for the Wild (15-18-3), who halted a four-game losing streak. Teemu Pulkkinen chipped in with three assists for Minnesota's AHL affiliate.

JC Lipon and Peter Stoykewych found the back of the net for the Moose (14-14-5), Winnipeg's AHL team.

Steve Michalek made 28 saves for Iowa as Ondrej Pavelec stopped 34-of-37 shots for Manitoba.