Driver fatally struck by truck while talking with woman who stopped to help him

STEINBACH, Man. — RCMP say a stranded driver in Manitoba was stuck and killed while talking with a motorist who had stopped to help him.

Police say the 38-year-old man's vehicle was stuck in the north ditch on Highway 1 east of Winnipeg before sunrise on Sunday when a woman in a pickup that was pulling a boat stopped.

Police say most of her truck and boat were blocking the eastbound driving lane, and the man approached the driver's side window to speak with her.

Investigators say it appears an eastbound semi with dual trailers tried to take evasive action by steering to the shoulder, but it struck the back of the pickup and the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.