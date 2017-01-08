Jones on Jets: Clean hits shouldn't cause concussions

No one at any level of hockey likes seeing a guy get hurt.

So when the Winnipeg Jets leading scorer Patrik Laine was concussed in Buffalo on Saturday, no one was happy. They won’t be for a while—with no time table for the rookie's return, it’s any one’s guess how long he'll be off.

Hockey fans like big open-ice hits, they’re conditioned to cheer for those, it's 'part of the game,' after all. Especially when a guy has his head down or doesn't see the hit coming, those ones are huge, and the cheers that follow are, too.

But the cheers die out quickly when the athlete on the receiving end of the punishment doesn’t get up.

In 1995, Winnipeg Jets fans were horrified when their beloved young star Teemu Selanne hit a wall named Mike Peca at centre ice in Vancouver.

The Finnish Flash had been admiring his pass up ice and Peca “absolutely crushed” him for it. Ask the more macho fan and they’d say Selanne had his head down and paid for it.

Fast forward 21 years, and it’s Kid Flash Patrik Laine staring up at the ceiling after being similarly crushed by Jake McCabe, this time after being fed what players refer to as a “suicide pass.”

In Vancouver then and in Buffalo now, the hit was followed by a fracas on the ice and heated debate everywhere else. No one at any level of hockey likes seeing a guy get hurt, but somehow they write off an injury if there’s no penalty on the play.

It’s the worst kind of opinion, but some people still think that players with their heads down deserve to be hit hard, and that the injury is their fault as long as the hit is clean.

Clean, in this case, means not dirty—not against the rules.

After Laine left the game Saturday, his coach Paul Maurice said it was a clean hit that hurt him.

“I don’t have a problem with the hit,” Maurice he told reporters. “They hit heads, it was a straight-on hit.”

But in a league that consistently sees the careers of some of its best players either cut short or interrupted by concussions, the definition of 'clean' should be adjusted.

The NHL executives and its players association are more sensitive to concussion risk these days, but even after decades have passed and hundreds of players have suffered, problems still persist.

Sometimes—whether it’s Nazem Kadri on Daniel Sedin, Taylor Hall on Philip Larsen, Mike Peca on Teemu Sleanne or Jake McCabe on Patrik Laine—so called 'clean' hits hurt people.

The NHL has already attempted to crack down on hits to the head, added “concussion spotters” to games who can—and have, as seen with Connor McDavid this season—remove potentially concussed players from games.

There is concussion evaluation and management protocol, referees are trying to protect players, and the league doesn’t want concussions.

But nothing has really helped curb the devastating blows that cause them.

Maurice said it’s tough when the collision doesn’t have the “markers of a dirty hit,” when elbows aren’t up, a shoulder doesn’t meet a helmet, or no one leaves their feet.

What hurt Laine was just a hard hit.

But if the injuries piling up prove anything, it’s that none of those markers of a dirty hit are a prerequisite for injury—so something else should change.

Maybe it’s not enough to crack down on hits to the head. Maybe hard hits, the kind where you can tell an aggressor puts a little extra on it, don’t belong in hockey any more. Maybe they shouldn’t be a 'part of the game' anymore.

A rule change might not even be needed. Referees pocket whistles for practically all hits from a player’s blind side--outlawed at the same time as head hits--and very seldom evoke the discretionary “intent to injure” penalty.

Don’t argue about whether McCabe’s hit on Laine was clean, ask if he had to hit him that hard. Laine probablt could have been removed from the play and taken off the puck without being knocked out.

If enforcement is suppose to protects players, and it becomes normal to get a penalty for hitting a player with his head down instead of normal for players with their head down to get hit, maybe fewer players will get knocked out.

What do NHL fans like more: The brand of hockey players like Laine bring to the ice, or big hits?

Better question: which one, if limited, makes the game more fun to watch? Which would be more missed?