Winnipeg police investigate Exchange District stabbing
Police say two men in their twenties were taken to hospital with injuries after reports of a serious assault on Sunday around 2:10 a.m.
Two men ended up in hospital after a stabbing in the Exchange District this weekend, Winnipeg police say.
According to a release issued Sunday, police says officers responded to the 100 block of Princess Street after receiving reports of a serious assault on Sunday around 2:10 a.m.
Police said two men in their twenties were found to be hurt and taken to hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Police released no other details around the circumstances of the incident or possible suspects.
