Art City recruiting professional artists for 2017-18 workshops

A West End art centre is looking to recruit professional artists locally, nationally and internationally to teach workshops this coming year programming year.

Art City’s professional guest artist series is accepting proposals for innovative projects that would appeal to "everyone from tiny tots all the way to older adults," said managing director Josh Ruth.

Past workshops have included silk screen printmaking, sculpture building and DJ-ing.

As part of Canada’s 150th celebrations, Art City has earned some extra funding to sponsor more guest artists.

"We want to bring in guest artists that reflect sort of the whole gamut of Canada’s cultural identity," Ruth said, listing francophone, indigenous and newcomer artists among those he’d like to see represented. "We have an increasing amount of participants that are newcomers, including a lot of Syrian refugee families that are coming... so we really want to bring in guest artists that can relate."

In 2016, Art City catered to 1,100 participants between its headquarters on Broadway and various outreach efforts in local community centres. All of their art programming is offered free and is open to all ages and experience levels.