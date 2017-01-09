City to pump the brakes on road construction during Canada Summer Games

Winnipeg locals have something extra special to look forward to this summer, and no, it’s not hotter weather.

From July 28 to Aug.13, roadwork and other construction will be prohibited around areas of the city that are deemed important for hosting the Canada Summer Games and its expected 24,000 visitors.

“We recognize that the Canada Summer Games is of huge importance to the City of Winnipeg … even the whole country especially in the 150th anniversary year,” Lester Deane, director of the city’s public works department, said in a recent interview.

“We want to make the experience as pleasant as possible for people attending and visiting Winnipeg from around the country.”

That means making commuting around the city as easy as possible, he explained.

The city says there are approximately 20 proposed street locations where roadwork will be restricted during the games.

Municipal spokesperson Lisa Fraser said the list would not be released until it’s finalized and all the spots for street renewal are announced, which usually happens during the spring.

Deane said construction-free zones would be established around event venues and routes that carry people—by car, transit, or foot—to and from these locations.

Construction scheduled for areas around some hotels and tourist attractions would also be prohibited, he added.

"There are certain restrictions we need to put in place just to make sure that things run very, very smoothly."

Deane expressed no concern this 17-day blackout period would send construction projects running behind schedule.

In fact, Deane says, notice of this restriction is already being inked into upcoming roadwork tenders.

Chris Lorenc, president of the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association, agrees there is no problem so long as industry members continue to know far enough in advance.

Contractors will be asked to get roadwork done either before or after the games, and on more complex multi-year projects, like the rehabilitation of Pembina Highway, the extent of the work will be limited as much as possible during the event, Deane said.

“We’re trying to strike a balance between delivering long term infrastructure goals and not having a major or detrimental impact for those three weeks in Winnipeg.”

According to the event website, more than 4,000 athletes and coaches, as well as 20,000 visitors, are expected to descend on the city for the games.