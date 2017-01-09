Manitoba man killed in collision with train; RCMP say roads were icy
ARDEN, Man. — A man has died after his pickup truck collided with a train in Arden, Man.
The crash happened Sunday night in the village about 175 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
The RCMP investigation determined that the truck, going at a low speed, tried to stop at the uncontrolled rail crossing, but was hit by a northbound train.
Police said road conditions were icy at the time.
The driver, a 68-year-old man from Arden, was the only occupant in the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said alcohol isn’t a factor in the crash.
