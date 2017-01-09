Manitoba man killed in collision with train; RCMP say roads were icy

ARDEN, Man. — A man has died after his pickup truck collided with a train in Arden, Man.

The crash happened Sunday night in the village about 175 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

The RCMP investigation determined that the truck, going at a low speed, tried to stop at the uncontrolled rail crossing, but was hit by a northbound train.

Police said road conditions were icy at the time.

The driver, a 68-year-old man from Arden, was the only occupant in the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said alcohol isn’t a factor in the crash.