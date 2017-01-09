Police investigate trafficking of illegal explosives in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are investigating trafficking and selling of emulsion explosives after finding a batch of "flex tubes with metal crimped ends" last Thursday.

The major crimes unit described the explosives as about 2.5 centimetres thick and 30-35 centimetres long. Const. Jason Michalyshen said the explosives' plastic cases can be produced in a variety of colours and the explosives "are intended for blasting rock in mining settings."

Police are looking at the possibility of gang involvement related to the explosives' trafficking, Michalyshen said.

"Explosives are typically not in the hands of Joe Public or located within residential communities," he said. "Obviously these explosives have a specific purpose and obviously we have concerns with respect to these explosives being in our community and potentially not being used for (their) original purpose."

Officers found and seized "a quantity of these explosives," but wouldn't specify how many or where the explosives were found beyond the fact that they were within city limits.

Michalyshen said the police are releasing information about their investigation as a public safety measure, in case Winnipeggers were to find explosives in their communities, though he called that scenario "very, very unlikely."

A day after seizing the first batch of explosives, police searched a home in the 800 block of College Avenue on Friday. No items were seized, though two people were detained and interviewed in relation to the ongoing investigation, Michalyshen said.

Police ask members of the public to call them immediately if they come across explosives and to avoid touching or handling the items.