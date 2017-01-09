Police seize dangerous mining explosives from Winnipeg home, but no arrests

WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg have discovered dangerous mining explosives in the city and aren't ruling out that street gangs may be involved.

The explosives were seized from a home in the city's North End on Friday.

They are described as metal-ended tubes that contain high-powered explosives usually used to blast rock in mining operations.

Police say no arrests have been made, but at least two people were taken into custody for questioning.

It’s believed the explosives were being sold illegally, and investigators are still working to determine how the sticks made it into Winnipeg and how many might still be on the street.

Police are warning the public not to approach the tubes if they find any.

They are relatively safe when handled properly, but become dangerous when combined with a detonation device. Police won't say if they've seized any of the detonators.