Police watchdog to investigate man's death in standoff east of Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man following a standoff with RCMP east of Winnipeg.

Mounties say they got a report Friday of a man with a firearm uttering threats to family and police.

They say the man was alone in a home east of Anola and police negotiated with him overnight.

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, police entered the home and found a 45-year-old male dead.

The Independent Investigation Unit was notified by the RCMP and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.