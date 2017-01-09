News / Winnipeg

Sherbrook Pool to reopen following construction setbacks

The 381 Sherbrook St. facility closed in November 2012 due to structural problems.

Winnipeggers can finally don their swim goggles and jump into the Sherbrook Pool.

The 381 Sherbrook St. facility is reopening on Monday morning, after closing in November 2012 due to structural problems. 

In 2015, city officials said the project was progressing well and the 86-year-old facility would re-open early that year. 

According to a May 2014 press release, construction work was expected to take nine to 12 months.

