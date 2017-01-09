Winnipeg councillors to hear more about city's snow-clearing job

Winnipeg councillors will get a chance to ask city staff what's what about snow clearing.

City staff are scheduled to brief the infrastructure and public works committee about the recent snow removal job on Tuesday.

From December to now, the city has been hit with three hefty snowfalls, making last month one of the snowiest on record.

Many residents have complained about the quality of snow-clearing, especially on sidewalks.

Coun. Russ Wyatt (Transcona) previously called for a closed-door briefing for all of council, citing neighbourhood concerns about sidewalk snow removal.

The city's snow-clearing policy is sound, but officials are always on the lookout for improvements, according to Coun. Marty Morantz in a recent interview.