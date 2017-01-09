News / Winnipeg

Balmy -7C in Winnipeg's weekend forecast

Could it be true?

Winnipeggers will be shovelling their driveways early this week, but can look forward to a mild weekend.

It's only Monday, but a mild winter forecast may have some Winnipeggers planning cross-country or snowshoe excursions this weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting a balmy -7C on both Saturday and Sunday. That's almost fall coat weather, compared to the -17C forecast for Tuesday and -21C forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly to -18C on Friday before the mild weekend.

Commuters can expect slushier roads and sidewalks over the weekend, especially if the city gets a fresh coat of snow.

Winnipeg is expected to get two centimetres of snow Monday afternoon, another two to four centimetres overnight and light snow on Tuesday morning, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries that night.

