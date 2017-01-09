Winnipeg police name impaired drivers caught over holidays
The Winnipeg Police Service has released the names and ages of 45 individuals who face impaired driving charges after getting caught at holiday check-stops.
The annual list features the names, ages and hometowns of each individual.
In total, 45 people were charged with impaired driving related offences under the police's seasonal check-stop program, which ran over Christmas and New Year's.
The average age of a person charged was 38.
Here's the complete list:
|
Accused
|
Age
|
Address
|
James NA
|
32
|
WPG
|
Donna Jean Poole
|
48
|
WPG
|
Mitchell Graham Ruml
|
34
|
WPG
|
Teren Donald Joseph Trelka
|
21
|
WPG
|
Allan Kalynchuk
|
49
|
WPG
|
Jagtar Singh
|
51
|
WPG
|
Jordan RUSHINKA
|
21
|
WPG
|
David Gary HOLUBOWICH
|
50
|
WPG
|
Daniel Wilfred TESSIER
|
52
|
WPG
|
Adam ROBERTS
|
39
|
WPG
|
Anthony KRUCK
|
38
|
WPG
|
Klint MCNARLAND
|
47
|
THE PAS
|
Alicia EYFORD
|
27
|
WPG
|
Terry RAIBLE
|
44
|
WPG
|
Kendall NOEL
|
23
|
WPG
|
John Patrick MUNROA
|
40
|
GARDEN HILL
|
Gianfranco VERSACE
|
62
|
WPG
|
Abdal-Majid FARES
|
28
|
WPG
|
Penny CAMPBELL
|
35
|
WPG
|
James HAZELWOOD
|
50
|
WPG
|
Michael John LANGIN
|
33
|
WPG
|
Angela SOLIMAN
|
38
|
WPG
|
Lee HARPER
|
30
|
WPG
|
Grant SMITH
|
49
|
WPG
|
Andrei PARKASEWYCH
|
41
|
WPG
|
Dale Gregory DRAPER
|
50
|
WPG
|
Todd Dalton FLETT
|
24
|
WPG
|
Randin HALVERSON
|
23
|
WPG
|
Yury ROMANCE
|
46
|
WPG
|
Sheldon Dean GRAHAM
|
47
|
WPG
|
Scott Cameron MURRAY
|
44
|
WPG
|
James Douglas NORENBERG
|
65
|
WPG
|
Kyle Andres DOWD
|
31
|
WPG
|
Carolle STILLER
|
65
|
WPG
|
Ryan James ARROWSMITH
|
28
|
WPG
|
Lanna OLSON
|
51
|
WPG
|
Eric Ryan MOORE
|
21
|
NFA
|
Jeffrey JOHNSON
|
31
|
WPG
|
Gabriel REMILLARD
|
27
|
WPG
|
Nicole Laverne SINCLAIR
|
23
|
WPG
|
Eric John LECOY
|
50
|
WPG
|
Sean Russell CROUCH
|
36
|
WPG
|
Jomel VALDEZ
|
22
|
WPG
|
Dickie Paul DEMETRIS
|
52
|
WPG
|
Kristen Marian ACKLES
|
29
|
WPG
|
Michelle Nadia SINCLAIR
|
33
|
WPG
