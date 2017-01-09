News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police name impaired drivers caught over holidays

The Winnipeg Police Service has released the names and ages of 45 individuals who face impaired driving charges after getting caught at holiday check-stops.

Winnipeg police have released the names of 45 people facing impaired driving charges after getting caught over the holidays. 

The annual list features the names, ages and hometowns of each individual. 

In total, 45 people were charged with impaired driving related offences under the police's seasonal check-stop program, which ran over Christmas and New Year's. 

The average age of a person charged was 38. 

Here's the complete list: 

Accused

Age

Address

James NA

32

WPG

Donna Jean Poole

48

WPG

Mitchell Graham Ruml

34

WPG

Teren Donald Joseph Trelka

21

WPG

Allan Kalynchuk

49

WPG

Jagtar Singh

51

WPG

Jordan RUSHINKA

21

WPG

David Gary HOLUBOWICH

50

WPG

Daniel Wilfred TESSIER

52

WPG

Adam ROBERTS

39

WPG

Anthony KRUCK

38

WPG

Klint MCNARLAND

47

THE PAS

Alicia EYFORD

27

WPG

Terry RAIBLE

44

WPG

Kendall NOEL

23

WPG

John Patrick MUNROA

40

GARDEN HILL

Gianfranco VERSACE

62

WPG

Abdal-Majid FARES

28

WPG

Penny CAMPBELL

35

WPG

James HAZELWOOD

50

WPG

Michael John LANGIN

33

WPG

Angela SOLIMAN

38

WPG

Lee HARPER

30

WPG

Grant SMITH

49

WPG

Andrei PARKASEWYCH

41

WPG

Dale Gregory DRAPER

50

WPG

Todd Dalton FLETT

24

WPG

Randin HALVERSON

23

WPG

Yury ROMANCE

46

WPG

Sheldon Dean GRAHAM

47

WPG

Scott Cameron MURRAY

44

WPG

James Douglas NORENBERG

65

WPG

Kyle Andres DOWD

31

WPG

Carolle STILLER

65

WPG

Ryan James ARROWSMITH

28

WPG

Lanna OLSON

51

WPG

Eric Ryan MOORE

21

NFA

Jeffrey JOHNSON

31

WPG

Gabriel REMILLARD

27

WPG

Nicole Laverne SINCLAIR

23

WPG

Eric John LECOY

50

WPG

Sean Russell CROUCH

36

WPG

Jomel VALDEZ

22

WPG

Dickie Paul DEMETRIS

52

WPG

Kristen Marian ACKLES

29

WPG

Michelle Nadia SINCLAIR

33

WPG

