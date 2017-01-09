Winnipeg runner raised more than $2K for Siloam Mission

A local ultra-runner braved the cold to warm hearts, finishing not one but two lengthy fundraising runs in Winnipeg’s chilliest temperatures to benefit Siloam Mission.

Junel Malapad ran 100 km to turn Boxing Day into Running Day while raising awareness and funds for the social agency. He then delivered the fruits of that labour along with Tim Hortons coffee on Sunday during another 50-km run.

He said it was “difficult at some points,” but he was fuelled by the energy of fellow local runners and the $2,235 he fundraised.

In addition to the money, Malapad, his family and friends helped serve around 500 cups of coffee at Siloam, Sunday.

“It went over really well,” he said. “The community came together… it reminded me of those commercials where people come running and they’re smiling—it was a special time.”

Malapad, who is training to run a 150-mile ultramarathon in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday this year, said he felt he “might as well help out in different ways” since he’s doing such lengthy training runs anyway.

With the Siloam Mission donation behind him, Malapad is now looking forward to his next initiative, a joint effort with the Winnipeg Run Club and other groups across Canada called “the Nation Run.”

“A group of runners from across the country came together and an idea was born to connect us all, to celebrate our community, and to support one another in achieving our goals,” Malapad explained.

The Nation Run is a virtual 5K, which can be run anywhere, taking place in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Montreal (amongst other cities) on January 14.