New outreach patrol for homeless veterans launching in Winnipeg

Every person who experiences homelessness in Winnipeg has a different story of hardships that led to their dire circumstances, but a good number of them share at least one common thread: they served their country.

A new outreach effort launching this weekend – run by volunteer citizen patrol group, the Urban Knights – will try to support vulnerable veterans living on the street.

Based on national estimates, Winnipeg Urban Knights Patrol Commander Patrick March believes there may be “about 300 (veterans) potentially in Winnipeg on the street or in some kind of need.”

March explained that the Royal Canadian Legion added “veterans outreach patrol” to their mandate at their last general meeting, and approved the Urban Knights to begin making contact with “homeless or near homeless veterans.”

He said the goal is to find them, refer them to resources such as the legion’s "leave the streets behind" program, shelters, housing organizations, or help them get essential items like clothing or blankets.

Independently, March said he found six homeless vets around Winnipeg in December alone.

At the West End Commons food bank, he asked the director to make an announcement asking anyone who had served to speak with him.

“One guy put up his hand, I talked to him, told him who I was, I said, ‘I can help put you in immediate housing, maybe help you file a claim, help with some paperwork,” he said, adding that relationship-building takes time, “to establish trust,” but it’s worth it.

“A lot of these veterans on the street may have mental health issues, like any other street person,” he said. “These are people who served our country and for some reason or another fell through the cracks—we want to give them a hand up.”

He said follow-up after first contact can include a multitude of supports beyond housing and social programming.

March has set up a relationship with the Value Village on Ellice Avenue, which will help outfit verified homeless veterans with clothes or other items. Every veteran contacted will be invited to join a skills program Urban Knights already runs with a local Home Depot.

“If a veteran wants to get skills to get back on their feet, develop their confidence—because some have been on the street quite a while—we can help with that… no problem,” March said.

The Urban Knights will also try to help provide meals, showers and rides for homeless veterans on Remembrance Day to help them participate in one of the city’s ceremonies.

March said patrols will launch this month in Toronto, Prince George and Winnipeg.

He expects local budgets for the groups performing patrols will be about $3,500, which he intends to spend on blankets, identifying vests for himself and six other patrol members and “immediate” gifts for making contact like Tim Hortons gift cards.

He said he’s excited to get out there and start helping as many people as he can.

“In this cold weather right now, it’s really important,” he said.