Manitoba lacrosse enrolment lags compared to other provinces

Box lacrosse in Manitoba is having a moment, but not a good one.

With participation falling in recent years, the provincial association is offering free clinics to boost interest.

Andrew Jolly, a long time member of the Manitoba Lacrosse Association (MLA), says the organization has struggled “getting new kids involved and keeping them in the sport.”

“If you go back 12, 13 years… we had a real spike, probably between 1,200 and 1,300 kids playing from five-years-old to 16-years-old,” Jolly explained. “Now we’re just a little over 800.”

He believes an increase in spring and summer hockey availability, soccer and baseball popularity spurred by new professional teams, or any number of other sports with higher profile than lacrosse have been stealing the lion’s share of sporting attention.

Plus, lacrosse isn’t generally a part of physical education curriculums, so kids don’t have the same exposure to the sport as they do volleyball or basketball.

“We’re just not as visible,” Jolly said.

But the MLA wants to stop the bleeding, correct course, and expose more kids to what Jolly calls the most “creative” game they’ll play.

To that end, the association and the Red River Lacrosse Association are providing totally free clinics to introduce new players to lacrosse—they just have to show up with gym clothes, a helmet and gloves (the hockey variety kicking around most basements or available cheap secondhand will do).

Dallas Smith, the MLA’s executive director, said the plan builds on the successful “discover lacrosse” clinics that have run in the city's south end for years. Now, it's available to the rest of Winnipeg.

“What we want to happen, ideally, is to build up our base of tyke, mini-tyke and novice players which has been fading most over the past five years or so,” he said.

Once they get involved, it’s often a case that new players are hooked.

“That’s why we’re trying to expose kids to it initially,” Smith said.

As a primary sport or cross-training for similar skillset activities like basketball or hockey, he said it’s one that invites “the whole sport for life mentality.”

“Kids, I think, get excited mainly for the reason that it’s such a unique sport—you have a stick and a ball that has to move through the air, can move on the ground as well, it’s multi-faceted… you have the running portion, controlling the ball, shooting, it kind of blends a lot of elements,” Smith said.

Prospective players who attend the free clinics will be coached on those elements, taught basic skills, and set up in scrimmages to see if it’s something that interests them.

But Smith said the MLA wants to do even more to boost interest, including “grassroots recruiting” that involves visiting schools with coaches to use gyms during lunch hours for free lacrosse programming.

“Also lacrosse is an indigenous game, started by First Nations communities, and some of them have lost touch with lacrosse which is unfortunate,” he said. “So we’re trying to promote lacrosse in their communities.”

Another tenant of a brighter future for Canada’s summer sport in the keystone province is improving the MLA’s resources more generally.

“Do we have sufficient resources for (interested kids) to find something on our website or online, are our social media accounts active enough? That’s all stuff we’re transitioning to being more effective at doing,” Smith said. “We’re really trying to increase our exposure.”

He said it’s important especially because the drop in Manitoba isn't as acute in other provinces, and numbers are actually improving in Ontario and British Columbia.

The former Division 1 NCAA player said Alberta also has a much healthier lacrosse scene, exemplified by the fact that Manitoba’s only top tier Junior B team—the Manitoba Blizzard—plays in an Alberta league with eight teams, and Alberta has a four team Junior A league above that level, too.

“Alberta draws from around 13,000 young players… When you’re pulling from just around 1,000 kids, it’s a little different,” Smith said. “So recruiting right and retention are too big things for (the MLA) now.”

Manitoba’s pool may be small, but it’s mighty. The Blizzard is lonely in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League, but they won the title. Manitoba’s under-15 team placed fourth at the last national tournament.

Smith said he hopes that years from now, kids starting lacrosse at free “discover lacrosse” camps form a contingent of dominant Manitoban teams competing for and winning top spots perennially against B.C, Ontario and Alberta.

He said in achieving that, lacrosse will find stability in Manitoba as more high-calibre players return to become coaches and the cycle repeats.