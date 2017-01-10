City hall on track to developing road safety strategy

City hall has taken the first step to developing a road safety strategy for Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, councillors on the infrastructure renewal and public works committee voted in favour of having city staff create a road safety strategy within a year.

"This is exactly what I'd hope for," Coun. Janice Lukes, who pitched the committee on the ideas, said after the meeting.

"This is excellent."

She explained the city needs a comprehensive strategy to prioritize spending and better focus on specific ways to make roads safer.

Lukes citied Manitoba Public Insurance's reported increase in road deaths from 2015 to 2016, higher rates of distracted driving and the upcoming legalization of pot as reasons why the city needs a robust road safety plan.

The committee voted for public works staff to develop a strategy that aligns with the principles of Towards Zero, Canada's version of Vision Zero, which is a Swedish approach to road safety based on the belief collisions are preventable.

Lukes anticipates the strategy will focus heavily on education and require collaboration with the province, the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba Public Insurance.

The plan needs community consultation, she added.

Lukes expects that with adoption of a new policy, the city will have to set aside extra funds for transportation engineering improvements to promote road safety.