City snow plows to tackle residential sidewalks

Residents unhappy with the quality of sidewalk snow removal this winter can blame a record-breaking amount of snow that left crews with fewer places to store the white stuff, according to Winnipeg's streets maintenance manager.

Jim Berezowsky, and chief administrative officer, Doug McNeil, appeared before Tuesday’s committee on infrastructure renewal and public works to deliver an update on the recent snow-clearing efforts.

Despite concerns from many residents and councillors alike, Berezowsky maintained that our city is a North American leader when it comes to snow clearing, noting that some cities, such as Edmonton and Calgary, require residents to shovel their own sidewalks.

Committee chairman Coun. Marty Morantz said residents are mostly concerned about sidewalk snow removal.

Coun. Cindy Gilroy, who appeared before the committee as a delegate, said there appears to be a "disconnect" between clearing streets and sidewalks.

Berezowsky said crews have encountered problems clearing sidewalks. On top of receiving more than a season’s worth of snow in a month, gusting winds left higher windrows, which gave them nowhere to store the snow.

“That’s where the challenge becomes for a sidewalk plow is when it does not have the ability to move the snow from the sidewalk onto the available windrow for storage,” Berezowsky told reporters.

“Anytime we get into those high wind and snow combinations, it’s always a challenge for the city.”

He explained that, logistically, a way to improve sidewalk clearing would be for crews to find alternative places to haul snow.

As of Tuesday, Berezowsky said all regional sidewalks along bus routes should be clear, with plans for crews to tackle residential sidewalks this evening.

Both he and McNeil also explained to councillors that sidewalk plows simply move slower than the trucks used on streets.

In many cases, crews had to use blowers instead of blades to remove the snow, which slowed the operation even further.

Berezowsky said resources are not a problem and that the city's fleet of sidewalk plows and use of private contractors is keeping up with the city's growth – even with more kilometres of new sidewalks thanks to new subdivision developments.

The city owns around 33 sidewalk snow plows, and is looking at purchasing up to seven more machines that, depending on its attachments, can range in price between $65,000 to $250,000.

“These are not cheap pieces of equipment.”

Coun. Matt Allard said it’d be risky for the city to increase its $33-million budget for snow clearing or buy new equipment after one unusual season because next winter there could be far less snow.

Regardless of this winter's record-breaking snow fall, Coun. Janice Lukes says the city must updates its snow-clearing policy to reflect the increase in active transportation routes over the past several years.