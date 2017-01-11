'Winnipeg is a trading city:' Bowman renews calls for Canada-U.S. border to stay open

As Donald Trump held his first press conference as U.S. president-elect Wednesday morning, Winnipeg’s mayor renewed calls for the trading border with our southern neighbour to stay open.

Brian Bowman reiterated his concerns about what toll a Trump presidency would have on cross-border trading and, more specifically, our economy considering the Republican leader’s anti-free trade stances.

“When it comes to our local market, it shouldn’t be underestimated though how many jobs ... would be affected by the closing of the border,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“Winnipeg is a trading city. We are a community that relies heavily on the ability to access the U.S. market."

Bowman later took to social media to say that more than 70 per cent of Manitoba's exports are U.S.-bound, which amounts to $9.5 billion annually.

On top of supporting Ottawa’s message to keep free trade agreements like NAFTA in place, Bowman says he plans to reach out leaders in North Dakota and South Dakota to express the same.