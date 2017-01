Doctor says whooping cough outbreak in Manitoba due to unvaccinated infants

STEINBACH, Man. — A medical officer of health says there is a whooping cough outbreak among unvaccinated babies in southern Manitoba.

Dr. Michael Routledge says there were 10 reported cases of whooping cough in the Steinbach area in December.

He says in almost all the cases, the babies hadn't received the vaccine for whooping cough.

Routledge, who is the medical officer for Southern Health-Santé Sud health region, says between 2010 and 2014, the number of cases in the southern region for each year was around 10 to 15.

He said the spike in whooping cough in the southern region started two years ago, with around 50 cases being reported in 2015 and 42 in 2016.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection, where symptoms initially resemble a mild cold, progressing to severe periods of coughing that can last for weeks.

It mostly affects infants and young children and can be fatal, especially in children less than one years old.

“Most people with whooping cough recover, but we see severe cases and that can include pneumonia and sometimes death, which is why it’s part of our vaccine program,” Routledge said.

Routledge said he urges everyone, especially children, to get the vaccine for whooping cough to prevent people from getting sick, or passing it to others.

“The benefits do weigh out the risks, and we encourage everyone to consider getting it,” he added.

If you see your infant has a cough and it is not getting better, Routledge said it is import to see a doctor immediately.