Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for southern Manitoba

Another cold snap is in the forecast for southern Manitoba, as Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Thursday.

A fast-moving cold front is expected to sweep over southern Saskatchewan and into the southern end of the keystone province on Thursday, bringing blowing snow and chilly winds.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -40C to -45C with wind chill in southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, and the RMs of Woodlands, Rockwood, Rosser, West St. Paul, St. Andrews, St. Francois Xavier, Cartier, Headingly, Macdonald, Beausejour, Ritchot, Tache, Hanover and Ste. Anne.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when there's a higher risk of frostbite or hypothermia.

That means you should bundle up in layers – preferably synthetic or wool fabrics – and wear warm socks, gloves, a hat and scarf.