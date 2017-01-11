Kenora to rename city street after late Winnipeg Jets superfan 'Kroppy'

A street being named after an NHL player is nothing new for Canada, but naming a street after an NHL fan might be.

The City of Kenora, Ont. has taken the first steps to honour late Winnipeg Jets superfan Len "Kroppy" Kropioski by giving the Norman neighbourhood’s McQuillan Street his namesake.

City of Kenora spokesperson Heather Kasprick said the name change was discussed at Tuesday’s council committee of the whole meeting.

“It was proposed that council consider changing the name to ‘Kroppy’s Lane’ in honour and respect of Len Kropioski,” she said, adding it will go before council for final consideration on Jan. 17.

The 98-year-old drove all the way from Kenora to Winnipeg for every Jets home game when his health permitted it, much to the delight of Winnipeg fans who cheered whenever he was shown on the MTS Centre’s jumbotron.

He was also heavily involved in getting youth involved in sports in Kenora.

Kasprick explained that the suggestion to rename the street leading to Kropioski’s house came from a member of the general public, and the timing could work out that, if approved, the street name may change before Kenora hosts the 17th annual Hockey Day in Canada event Feb. 15-18.