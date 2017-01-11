Manitoba police watchdog investigates arrest in which man's eye socket fractured
WINNIPEG — A unit that investigates serious incidents involving police in Manitoba is reviewing an arrest during which a man's eye socket was fractured.
The Independent Investigation Unit says Winnipeg officers tried to block a suspect's truck on Monday night, but the driver sped up and hit the police vehicle.
The driver sped off and eventually got stuck in heavy snow in a field.
The unit says a struggle ensued during the suspect's arrest and that's when he was injured.
No further details are available.
