Manitoba police watchdog investigates arrest in which man's eye socket fractured

WINNIPEG — A unit that investigates serious incidents involving police in Manitoba is reviewing an arrest during which a man's eye socket was fractured.

The Independent Investigation Unit says Winnipeg officers tried to block a suspect's truck on Monday night, but the driver sped up and hit the police vehicle.

The driver sped off and eventually got stuck in heavy snow in a field.

The unit says a struggle ensued during the suspect's arrest and that's when he was injured.