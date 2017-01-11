Public Safety Building consultations to take a year: development agency

The teardown of Winnipeg’s Public Safety Building and Civic Centre Parkade is at least a year away, if not longer.

That’s according to Angela Mathieson, CEO and president of CentreVenture, city hall’s arms-length downtown development agency, which has been tasked with helping city hall drum up a redevelopment plan for the Exchange District site.

In a recent interview, Mathieson said that a public consultation plan would launch within weeks.

"A site like this we think is terribly important. That’s why the engagement process is going to take up to a year.”

Officials in the planning department have said that without a redevelopment plan in place for the 2.4-acre site, the former police headquarters and shuttered parkade cannot be demolished.

Last March, the committee on planning, property and development voted to come up with a plan that would see both those buildings torn down in order to make way for a private development and large public space.

The police service vacated the Public Safety Building in July 2016 to move into their new headquarters on Smith Street and the parkade was closed in 2012 due to structural issues.

Mathieson described the upcoming public consultations as two-fold: First, the general public will be asked to brainstorm ideas for the site, then neighbouring businesses, like Red River College, will be individually consulted.

She explained the overall goal will be to gather feedback on what people want the site to look and feel like, and what improvements can be made to the area.

“Really what we want to do over the next year is be coming up with that vision,” Mathieson said.

CentreVenture will explore the best fit for the site after consultations wrap up, she added.

In September, the city’s planning director said consultations would start that fall.

Back then, University of Manitoba professor Brenda Brown tasked her fourth-year class of landscape architecture students to come up with concepts for the site.