Two Winnipeg emergency rooms over capacity as city braces for flu season

As the city braces for the flu season's sick grip, two Winnipeg hospitals are already using overflow areas to add extra beds because of an influx of emergency room patients.

Winnipeg hospitals have seen a steep increase in the number of people heading to emergency departments, putting Concordia Hospital and Seven Oaks General Hospital over capacity, according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

"We're working as a system to accommodate the demand," said Lori Lamont, vice president and chief nursing officer for the WRHA. "At this point we’re seeing approximately 100 more visits per day than usual in our emergency departments and have utilized 80 additional beds for admissions."

Extra beds are being placed in private lounges and conference rooms.

"Patients who are stable and awaiting discharge home would be likely candidates for these spaces," the WRHA said in an emailed statement.

Some elective surgeries have also been postponed, though the WRHA couldn't provide the number of surgeries affected on Wednesday.

Winnipeg has largely escaped the flu bug so far, but the WRHA expects the virus to hit in full force within the next six to eight weeks.

Lamont urged those with the flu to avoid emergency rooms, encouraging people to opt for healthcare help from QuickCare or walk-in clinics if their symptoms don't stop within 28 hours.

"If you have flu-like symptoms we encourage you to stay at home, rest, take in liquids and use over the counter medications that may be helpful," Lamont said. “Obviously, though, if your symptoms persist and you’re feeling weak or short of breath, those are signs you need to go to an emergency department.”