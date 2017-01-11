Outdoor exercise in frigid Manitoba temperatures 'not crazy:' U of M prof

For three of four seasons, Winnipeg is crawling with people walking, biking, running and generally keeping active outside.

But winter here is too cold for outdoor exercise, right?

Wrong, according to University of Manitoba professor, exercise physiologist and leading expert in physical literacy, Dr. Dean Kriellaars.

“It’s not crazy,” Dr. Kriellaars said. “There is virtually no temperature where you’re not going to be able to get outside to train.

“The cardiovascular, cardio-respiratory systems are doing the same things they do in summer.”

He admits it takes more preparation and gear, but once that's covered, outdoor workouts during the winter are not only possible, they’re hugely beneficial.

Take running for example. Dr. Kriellaars said winter’s varied surfaces, extra clothing and temperature all play a role in challenging people’s bodies in ways unique to the season.

“What people don’t realize is that heavier footwear, tights, jackets, gloves, all that adds between one and two kilograms onto your body, so that’s (extra weight) you’re carrying,” he said, adding that people also sweat about “one litre an hour when they’re working out.”

In the summer time, that litre of sweat evaporates, but in the winter it’s added to the already increased load of extra gear as it’s trapped and absorbed.

“By the end of an hour, run you’re two to three kilograms heavier,” Kriellaars said. “That’s not trivial.”

The significance of an added load is exacerbated by reduced traction, making the workout even more challenging.

“Not only your ability to push off your feet, but also your ability to land,” Kriellaars said.

He explained that a little bit of energy is lost on each step, as “different muscles sets” are engaged when the runner’s body attempts to stabilize itself. The gait cycle is naturally shortened, necessitating a faster cadence.

All of that added difficulty means exertion levels equal to warm weather workouts won’t yield equal performance, so “you’re going to be burning a lot more energy using different muscles to do the same pace in winter as you do in summer.”

Matching summer pace, then, requires an effort that changes the workout entirely and ups the ante considerably, while recruiting muscles that may be neglected in other seasons.

For non-runners, Dr. Kriellaars adds that even just walking outside in winter has unique benefits.

“The variety of moving patterns you have to adopt are different. That diversity protects you from falling (and) reduces injury rates,” he said, adding that increasing exposure to different surfaces helps “train the brain” to read and react to them. “It’s a safeguard to have a good movement repertoire… the outdoors has that in spades.”

Where to break a sweat in the cold

“Whether it’s just the constitutional walk after dinner, a skate, snowshoe, or ski… you have to have that outdoor experience,” Dr. Kriellaars said.

Lucky for Winnipeggers, he also said Manitoba is “ideal” for winter activities, offering a vast and diverse array of ways to move and sweat while surrounded by ice and snow.

Winnipeg’s bike paths may not always be clear enough for all cyclists, but fat-bikers—those cyclists riding bikes with massively oversized tires—have access to groomed trails in Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Dr. Kriellaars regards snow-shoeing as a good way to get a high-benefit, low-intensity workout in just about anywhere. Urbanites can pad down snow along the east bank of the Red River along Churchill Drive, plod about Fort Whyte, hit up Assiniboine Park or visit any of the city’s other snowy parks.

For cross-country skiing, Dr. Kriellaars recommends the Windsor Park Nordic Centre, which has some of the longest lit and groomed trails around and rents out gear. A road trip to the Whiteshell Provincial Park or Beaudry Provincial Park can add variety for more avid skiiers.

Skiiers that prefer going downhill can easily get to the Spring Hill Winter Sports Park, the Stony Mountain Ski Area, Holiday Mountain, Falcon Ridge or venture further to spend a weekend at Assesippi.

Anyone with a pair of skates can get their outdoor exercise fix easily along the recently opened Red River Mutual trail, and there are outdoor rinks with nets at the Forks for shinny, too.

Runners can run on the unusually quickly cleared paths next to the river to stay a bit warmer in what Kriellaars calls a “wind shadow,” but any treed trail area like the Seine River Greenway is similarly sheltered.

Whatever the activity, Kriellaars said getting active outside benefits the body and mind, improves health overall, prevents injury, and even fights off the winter blues.