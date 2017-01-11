Downtown dog park not moving: Bowman

Winnipeg’s mayor has no plans to relocate a future downtown dog park despite the concerns of a property owner next door.

Brian Bowman said members of the public service are trying to put out the flames of frustration expressed by Crystal Developers Ltd., which recently opened a $70 million 25-storey apartment complex beside Bonnycastle Park, where the off-leash site is slated to go.

Company CEO Rubin Spletzer recently told Metro that the city did not consult with nearby property owners about opening the dog park.

If the dog park opens, Spletzer said his building’s property value would decrease, and the current view overlooking the riverside greenery would be ruined.

“I still believe it’s the best location," Bowman told reporters after Wednesday's meeting of the executive policy committee.

“We are thinking about downtown as a whole and not just for one particular property owner."

He said members of the public service are trying to resolve the issue with the developer, which has delayed the opening of the park, originally slated for late 2016.

Bowman hopes any concerns can be fixed through design changes that, according to Coun. Mike Pagtakhan who chairs the committee that oversees parks, must now be submitted to the urban design advisory committee for review.

“I would have preferred that they had proactively reached out to the property owners. They have since and they’re doing so now,” Bowman said of his administration.

“Also I would have preferred the property owner come forward earlier."

Last July, Bowman and city officials announced that 0.15 hectares of Bonnycastle Park, located along Assiniboine Avenue, would be turned into a fenced-in off-leash area for dogs.

The city has budgeted $300,000 to construct the dog park's fence and other amenities, such as new waste bins, lights and benches.

Bonnycastle Park was selected as the preferred location for the downtown dog park after an online survey where 1,800 people responded and the city hosted an open house.