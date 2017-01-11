Winnipeg's top engineer says Vision Zero something to 'strive towards'

Road safety in Winnipeg is set to evolve from "look twice before crossing the street’" to "look twice before building the street," as city council has ordered a new strategy that will put the onus on the transportation network itself to protect vulnerable users.

Prompted by Coun. Janice Lukes, the city’s public works committee voted Tuesday to have city staff draft a new road safety strategy within a year.

Transportation manager Luis Escobar said he still needs to consult committee members to “flesh out a little bit what their expectations are,” but he believes the request is a “positive action.”

“It brings more awareness to (road safety)," he said. "From the political point of view, it shows that they (councillors) are aware of and they understand the importance of road safety. We all understand road safety is important, but sometimes we take it for granted.

“Council asking we create a road safety strategy puts the spotlight on road safety.”

Escobar explained that regardless of what forms the new policy, one thing it will achieve is adding an extra box to check for transportation infrastructure projects.

“When we evaluate infrastructure projects, one element we evaluate is, ‘Is this consistent with or supported by council-approved policy?’” he said. “Now we’ll have that question, ‘is this infrastructure project supported by this (road safety) strategy?’”

Escobar clarified that the advent of a road safety strategy in Winnipeg will not be the first time projects had to pass that test, as “higher levels of government have come up with direction for road safety” the city already had to adhere to.

He points to various projects – like traffic-calming roundabouts installed in residential areas in 2010 – as examples of safety-enhancing initiatives the city has already undertaken.

But he added that, locally, a standalone strategy will put extra emphasis on designing a fail-safe system.

“It gives more teeth, more weight to a number of projects driven specifically for road safety,” Escobar said.

He believes the strategy development will most likely be done in-house, though depending on councillors' expectations it may require “additional resources.”

During the next year, he said stakeholder consultation and collision data analysis will help inform much of the strategy, as will the international model of road safety best practice called Vision Zero.

Part of Lukes’ inspiration in pushing for the strategy is Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025–Towards Zero, which is based on Vision Zero ideology.

Rebecca Peterniak, a road safety specialist who will speak at a Vision Zero forum Lukes is hosting Jan. 30, said the key principal is “wherever people might fail, the road system shouldn’t.”

The “zero” in Vision Zero stands for zero deaths, which is a goal Escobar is prepared to work into the city’s new strategy.

“The idea from our point of view is to prevent a collision, and if you can’t prevent it, you want to make sure you minimize the injury, that’s the approach,” he said. “Ideally we will get to a point where if there is a breakdown in the transportation system, the injury is going to be eliminated.