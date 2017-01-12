7 cases of mumps at Winnipeg high school; 87 cases in Manitoba since September

WINNIPEG — There appears to be a mumps outbreak at a high school in Winnipeg.

Students at Grant Park School were sent home with a letter Wednesday that says there are mumps at the school.

Radean Carter with the Winnipeg School Division says as of Thursday there have been seven reported cases.

Mumps is an infectious disease with symptoms that include swollen, painful cheeks and neck.

Manitoba typically has four to five cases each year, but between Sept. 1 and Jan. 5, 2017, there have been 87 reported cases.

Health officials reported an outbreak of the disease at the University of Manitoba in October.