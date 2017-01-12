Assiniboine Park names pair of new polar bear cubs

Assiniboine Park Zoo's two new furry residents finally have names.

The female polar bear cub is now named Nanuq, the Inuit word for polar bear, while male cub goes by Siku, the Inuit word for ice.

About 4,000 votes were cast in an online poll over the weekend, with Nanuq and Siku coming up as the "clear winners," according to an Assiniboine Park Conservancy press release.

Children and staff at the Churchill Children's Centre submitted name suggestions for the female cub, while the Assiniboine Park Conservancy staff submitted names for the male cub. Zoo representatives narrowed down the two lists.

“We are so pleased with how many people voted for their favourite cub names,” said Johanna Soto, curator of animal care and behavioural husbandry at Assiniboine Park Conservancy. “These cubs serve as ambassadors for polar bears living in the north whose habitat is threatened due to climate change. Involving the community in the naming process helps form that connection to the bears and inspire people to take positive actions in their own lives to combat climate change.”

The two cubs are now on exhibit at the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre in Assiniboine Park Zoo. Everyone is invited to check them out, especially as the temperatures warm up over the weekend.