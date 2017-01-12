City of Winnipeg posts deficit after clean-up from extra snowy December

The City of Winnipeg is projected to end 2016 with a $6.2-million deficit.

That's according to a new financial report based on figures from Nov. 30.

An earlier projection had the city on track to end the year $2.5 million in the black – but that was before a record-breaking amount of snow fell last month.

The new report, which will be discussed at the finance committee on Monday, predicts the city to have blown through its 2016 budget for snow and ice removal by $11 million.

"The over expenditures are the result of above average snow accumulation during December," reads the report.

"December 2016 was the second snowiest December and the seventh snowiest month overall on record, with 68.8 cm of snow versus a 30-year average of 23 cm."

The budget for winter street maintenance was $28 million, and report expects the city to have spent $39 million.

City officials have yet to say exactly how much has been spent on snow-clearing.