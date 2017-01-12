Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend - Jan. 13-15

Paint party

Moonlight as Picasso while helping fundraise for youth mental health programs on Friday. The Glenwood Community Centre (27 Overton St.) is hosting a paint party starting at 7 p.m., with instruction by Kisa MacIsaac of Power of Painting. Tickets are $25 and include snacks and art supplies. Money raised goes to Inspire Community Outreach Inc. and Jack.org.

The Trope Show

Comedian Melanie Dahling is hosting a stand-up show at Wee Johnny’s Pub (177 McDermot Ave.) on Friday where nine comics will take the stage not once, but twice. Each comic will perform a regular set in the first act, then for the latter half, take on a trope – a popular character or archetype – and perform as them. The show starts at 9 p.m. and cover is $5.

Moi, monsieur, moi!

Work on your French before Festival du Voyageur by checking out the latest offering from Le Cercle Moliere (340 Provencher Blvd.). Canada’s oldest permanent theatre company with uninterrupted programming has a new show on until Jan. 28. Moi, monsieur, moi! follows a Senegalese girl born to a family of seven and “borrowed” to various family members. English subtitles are available and tickets range from about $19 to $37. Visit cerclemoliere.com for show times.

Ocean’s 11 & Under

DJ Mama Cutsworth brings back her popular family dance party for tweens and tots Sunday. Ocean’s 11 & Under shakes down at The Good Will Social Club (625 Portage Ave.) from 1 to 5 p.m., with an aquatic theme this time around. Cover is $5, with babes in arms getting in for free. DJ Tanner is a special guest and costumes are encouraged.

Saber class