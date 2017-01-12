Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend - Jan. 13-15
Care to avenge the death of Princess Leia this weekend? Or catch up on your French? Get creative with a paint party, dance party and stand-up comedy to boot.
Paint party
Moonlight as Picasso while helping fundraise for youth mental health programs on Friday. The Glenwood Community Centre (27 Overton St.) is hosting a paint party starting at 7 p.m., with instruction by Kisa MacIsaac of Power of Painting. Tickets are $25 and include snacks and art supplies. Money raised goes to Inspire Community Outreach Inc. and Jack.org.
The Trope Show
Comedian Melanie Dahling is hosting a stand-up show at Wee Johnny’s Pub (177 McDermot Ave.) on Friday where nine comics will take the stage not once, but twice. Each comic will perform a regular set in the first act, then for the latter half, take on a trope – a popular character or archetype – and perform as them. The show starts at 9 p.m. and cover is $5.
Moi, monsieur, moi!
Work on your French before Festival du Voyageur by checking out the latest offering from Le Cercle Moliere (340 Provencher Blvd.). Canada’s oldest permanent theatre company with uninterrupted programming has a new show on until Jan. 28. Moi, monsieur, moi! follows a Senegalese girl born to a family of seven and “borrowed” to various family members. English subtitles are available and tickets range from about $19 to $37. Visit cerclemoliere.com for show times.
Ocean’s 11 & Under
DJ Mama Cutsworth brings back her popular family dance party for tweens and tots Sunday. Ocean’s 11 & Under shakes down at The Good Will Social Club (625 Portage Ave.) from 1 to 5 p.m., with an aquatic theme this time around. Cover is $5, with babes in arms getting in for free. DJ Tanner is a special guest and costumes are encouraged.
Saber class
If you’re still hoping to avenge the death of Carrie Fisher, maybe try saber class to rid of some angst. The Star Wars-inspired exercise is free for first-timers and happens every second Sunday at the South Gym at Red River College (2055 Notre Dame Ave.) from 8 to 10 p.m. If you don’t have your own saber or safety gear, there are some onsite. Bring workout clothes, water and The Force, of course.
