City to consider new charging stations for Cindy Klassen, Pan Am Pool

Locals could soon have more places to charge their iPhones at two of Winnipeg's largest rec centres.

The city will consider spending $15,000 to install four new charging tables at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex and the Pan Am Pool.

With the stations in place, users will be better able to recharge their smartphones, tablets and e-readers, according to a new report.

"Both of the Pan Am Pool and [Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex] have publicly-accessible Wi-Fi available, which makes it both frustrating and inconvenient when these devices run out of power," writes Cheryl Caron of the city's community services department.

Caron adds that both centres will be venues for the upcoming Canada Summer Games.

The innovation committee will consider the request on Friday.

During the same meeting, councillors will also look at spending $83,633 to upgrade the video system used in council chambers to livestream meetings.